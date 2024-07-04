ADVERTISEMENT

Renovations begin at Perur temple

Updated - July 04, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 04:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department officials stated on Thursday that renovations have begun at the Perur Temple premises in preparation for the much-anticipated Kumbabishekam (consecration) ceremony tentatively scheduled for this year.

The ritual, performed once every 12 years, involves the sanctification of the temple and its deities through elaborate rites and ceremonies and attracts thousands of devotees from across the region.

Perur Temple, renowned for its historical and architectural splendour, is set to be renovated in multiple phases over the course of the year. The first phase includes painting work at a cost of ₹5 lakh. For this purpose, several sculptures at the temple have been covered temporarily.

“The renovations works were taken up after we held a survey to identify which parts needed immediate attention. Works will take a long time so we do not have a date for the ceremony yet,” a department officials at the temple said.

The next phase is likely to include assessing the structural integrity of the temple and improving amenities such as parking facilities for devotees, the official said.

