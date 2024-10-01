Renovation works at Salem Central Library in full swing

Renovation works at the Salem Central Library are progressing at a steady pace.

The library is situated near the Sundar Lodge Junction in Salem Corporation, and hundreds of students preparing for competitive exams use this library. Amid increasing calls to renovate the library to accommodate increasing footfall, the Tamil Nadu government allocated ₹1.68 crore towards renovating the library.

Officials said that there are 186 libraries in Salem, including one district library, 49 branch libraries, 78 rural libraries, 41 part-time libraries, 16 full-time branch libraries and one mobile library. In the central library, there are 1.94 lakh books that belong to various categories, including literature, history, language, science, and general knowledge. For the benefit of candidates preparing for competitive exams at the central library, there are 3,044 books.

More than 250 people per day prepare for exams, and over 150 regular visitors come to the central library. Renovation works, including improvements to basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets, are underway for their benefit.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that instructions were given to the official concerned to complete the renovation works in a month and bring it for public use. Instruction was also given to provide more books related to competitive exams, the collector added.