GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovation works at Salem Central Library in full swing

Published - October 01, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Renovation works in full swing at the District Library near Sundar Lodge Junction in Salem Corporation on Tuesday.

Renovation works in full swing at the District Library near Sundar Lodge Junction in Salem Corporation on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Renovation works at the Salem Central Library are progressing at a steady pace.

The library is situated near the Sundar Lodge Junction in Salem Corporation, and hundreds of students preparing for competitive exams use this library. Amid increasing calls to renovate the library to accommodate increasing footfall, the Tamil Nadu government allocated ₹1.68 crore towards renovating the library.

Officials said that there are 186 libraries in Salem, including one district library, 49 branch libraries, 78 rural libraries, 41 part-time libraries, 16 full-time branch libraries and one mobile library. In the central library, there are 1.94 lakh books that belong to various categories, including literature, history, language, science, and general knowledge. For the benefit of candidates preparing for competitive exams at the central library, there are 3,044 books.

More than 250 people per day prepare for exams, and over 150 regular visitors come to the central library. Renovation works, including improvements to basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets, are underway for their benefit.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that instructions were given to the official concerned to complete the renovation works in a month and bring it for public use. Instruction was also given to provide more books related to competitive exams, the collector added.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.