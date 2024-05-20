Renovation works at Parambikulam dam in full swing

Renovation works in Parambikulam reservoir are in full swing at an outlay of ₹24 crore and the authorities plan to complete the works before the onset of South West Monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parambikulam reservoir is a key component of the Parambikulam - Aliyar Project. Located inside Kerala, the reservoir has a water holding capacity of 17 tmcft.

On September 25, 2022, the Parambikulam dam suffered a damage with its two shutters falling off, leading to discharge of water. Officials undertook renovation works at ₹7.20 crore and along with this, three shutters of Thoonacadavu and two shutters in front of the Parambikulam were also taken up for renovation. All the five shutters were replaced last year at ₹8 crore.

Now, renovation works are on in the first and third shutters of the Parambikulam dam with the State government allocating ₹24 crore in January 2024. Water released from Parambikulam dam flows through the tunnel and reaches Thoonacadavu and from there again, through tunnel water flows to Sircarpathy. After generating hydro electricity, the water is let into Contour canal to reach Thirumurthy dam.

Public Works Department officials pointed out that the two shutters being renovated now had 42 ft width and 27.25 height and each of them weighed around 40 tonnes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.