GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Renovation works at Parambikulam dam in full swing

Updated - May 20, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956
Renovation works of first and third shutters are going on at the Parambikulam dam.

Renovation works of first and third shutters are going on at the Parambikulam dam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Renovation works in Parambikulam reservoir are in full swing at an outlay of ₹24 crore and the authorities plan to complete the works before the onset of South West Monsoon.

Parambikulam reservoir is a key component of the Parambikulam - Aliyar Project. Located inside Kerala, the reservoir has a water holding capacity of 17 tmcft.

On September 25, 2022, the Parambikulam dam suffered a damage with its two shutters falling off, leading to discharge of water. Officials undertook renovation works at ₹7.20 crore and along with this, three shutters of Thoonacadavu and two shutters in front of the Parambikulam were also taken up for renovation. All the five shutters were replaced last year at ₹8 crore.

Now, renovation works are on in the first and third shutters of the Parambikulam dam with the State government allocating ₹24 crore in January 2024. Water released from Parambikulam dam flows through the tunnel and reaches Thoonacadavu and from there again, through tunnel water flows to Sircarpathy. After generating hydro electricity, the water is let into Contour canal to reach Thirumurthy dam.

Public Works Department officials pointed out that the two shutters being renovated now had 42 ft width and 27.25 height and each of them weighed around 40 tonnes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.