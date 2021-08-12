Renovation of Salem Town railway station in progress

The works for renovation and improving amenities at the Salem Town railway station is progressing and are expected to be completed by end of this year.

The town railway station is one of the important railway stations here and trains towards Egmore junction in Chennai, Mangaluru, Puducherry, Coimbatore and Virudhachalam were operated via this route. However, a few of the services have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salem Railway Division is carrying out renovation works at the station at a cost of ₹98.5 lakh. The works include improving the facade of the station and constructing perimeter walls.

According to railway officials, modern construction materials are being used to improve the appearance of the station’s facade.

Railway officials said that aluminum composite panel sheets are being used to change the look of the facade. The panels are being set up over the old structure to give it a modern look, officials said.

As part of the station development, officials said that tensile fabric roofs supported by steel cables would be set up over the ramps leading to the station’s entrance.

Officials also said that compound wall has been constructed at rear end of the station as part of the works.