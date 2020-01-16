Coimbatore

Renovation of parks to be completed within three months

The Corporation Children’s Park in Erode.

The Corporation Children’s Park in Erode.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

They are being developed at a total cost of ₹6.42 crore

Development works being carried out at V.O. Chidambaranar Park (VOC Park) and the Children’s Park at a total cost of ₹6.42 crore are expected to be completed in another three months after which it will be opened for public.

The V.O.C. Park, established in 1920s, is spread across 25 acre and the Children’s Park, located adjacent to it, is spread across over two acres and is located near the bus stand. These two parks, owned by the corporation, are the only space available for recreation activities for the public in the city and are poorly maintained for many years now.

Under the Smart City Mission, the corporation has proposed to carry out development works for redesigning the layouts and also to create more amenities in both the parks. The parks were closed for public in April, 2019. However, work did not commence for three months. Later, works began and are in progress.

Corporation officials said that skywalks, modern seating facilities, landscape, fountains, greenery premises, footpaths, more sports equipments for children and other facilities would be created. They said that works on to construct compound walls were completed and other works would be taken up in a phased manner. “All the works will be over by the end of April and the park would be opened for the public during summer vacation”, they added.

