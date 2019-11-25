Renovation of Anna Park under Smart City Mission begins

The Salem Corporation has begun works to renovate the Anna Park near Mahatma Gandhi stadium here. The civic body is aiming to complete the works in a year.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Corporation will be giving a new lease of life to the park, the primary and perhaps the only hangout space available for elderly and children within the city limits.

Amusements

The park, spread over two acre, has several amusements such as giant wheel and toy train that continued to attract crowd during weekend, despite the poor condition of the equipment.

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami recently laid the foundation for the renovation project. Under the Smart Cities Mission, the park will be renovated at ₹3.9 crore.

The Corporation officials said that none of the trees or greenery within the park would be affected because of the renovation.

Under the plan, besides the giant wheel and toy train which would meet safety standards of the government, the park would have jogger’s track, children’s play area, open gym, an exclusive women recreation space, cafeteria and water light show, a Corporation official said.

According to the official, the renovation is expected to take one year and the park will remain closed till the works are over.