Renovation of Anna Park nearing completion

The renovation of Anna Park, the only hangout spot within the city limits for elderly and children, near Mahatma Gandhi stadium is nearing completion.
The Salem Corporation took up the work under the Smart Cities Mission project. The park which is spread over an area of two acres had several amusements such as giant wheel, toy train and many others and the park attracted huge crowds in the evening and during weekends.
According to officials, under the Smart Cities Mission, the park is being renovated at an approximate cost of ₹3.9 crore and the work began in 2019.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation the works. Corporation officials said that amusements like toy train, a mini pool, water amusements and various other facilities would be part of the park. The park would have jogger’s track, children’s play area, open gym, an exclusive women recreation space, cafeteria, and water light show, officials said.
Salem Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that several new amusements have been included in the park and the works are expected to be completed in the first week of February.
