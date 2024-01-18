GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Renovation and beautification of Mookaneri Lake expected to be completed within schedule

January 18, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

M. Sabari
Renovation works in progress at Mookaneri lake in Salem on Thursday.

Renovation works in progress at Mookaneri lake in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The renovation and beautification of Mookaneri Lake are going on in full swing, and corporation officials say the works, carried out at a cost of ₹23 crore, will be completed as per schedule in June.

Spread over 104 acres, Mookaneri Lake is one of the main tourist attractions in Salem City, and the water is constantly replenished with rainwater from Yercaud. The lake is a crucial source of water for farmers in the area and helps maintain groundwater levels.

.In 2021, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the renovation of three major lakes in Salem - Mookaneri, Bodinaickenpatti, and Allikuttai. The Salem Corporation prepared a detailed project report (DPR) in 2022 for official consent. Following this, a tender was floated and a private company won the contract to renovate and carry out beautification works in the lake. The order was issued on June 5, 2023, and the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone on June 6.

Officials from the Salem Corporation have reported that renovation and beautification works are currently underway and are expected to be completed by June 2024, as scheduled. The works will involve the formation and strengthening of bunds, the installation of a walking path, designated areas for fisherfolk and for immersing Vinayakar idols during Vinayakar Chathurthi celebrations, a toilet complex, lighting facilities, fencing around the lake, and drainage facilities to prevent sewage water from entering the lake.

