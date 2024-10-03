Renovated traffic park opened for public use in Erode

The Corporation’s traffic park at Molagoundampalayam on Karur Bypass Road that was renovated by Olirum Erodu Foundation was thrown open for public use on Thursday.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the park was established at a cost of ₹75 lakh in Ward 60 to create awareness on traffic rules and safety on roads among children and the public. The park is equipped with traffic signs, LED projectors, traffic simulator, watch tower, mini amphitheatre and a hall to conduct awareness classes for children. Though the park was inaugurated on August 12, 2020, it remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was finally opened in 2022 and school students continue to visit the park.

The civic body was unable to maintain the park and decided to hand it to the foundation for an unspecified period. Renovation works, including replacement of damaged materials, were carried out recently, by the foundation.

On Thursday, the park was opened by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Erode M.P. K.E. Prakash, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar and Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, and foundation president M. Chinnasamy.

