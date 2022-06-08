Renovated government schools in Kongu region to be dedicated on June 13

Renovation of more than a dozen government schools in Erode, Tiruppur and Namakkal districts are will be dedicated on June 13.

The renovation project covers as classrooms, toilets, labs and noon meal halls. Respective school students will inaugurate the renovated buildings.

Renovation is also under way at several schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thoothukudi, Thindal and Kodumudi. Aatral Foundation, an NGO, in a move to improve the quality of education in rural areas has identified four core areas such as food and nutrition, basic Infrastructure, yygiene and career guidance and counselling. The NGO has so far renovated over 45 schools in Erode, Tiruppur, Trichy, Namakkal, Chennai, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Tuticorin and Chengalpattu districts.

The initiative covered nine districts benefitting over 16,000 students. T