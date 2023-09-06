Renovated Flower Market inaugurated in Coimbatore

September 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Housing and Urban Development Minister K. Muthusamy inaugurated 172 stalls in the renovated Flower Market in the city on Wednesday. The Flower market under Ward 72 in the West Zone was renovated for an estimated ₹1.120 crore under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme by the Corporation.

Traders, who attended the meeting organised by the Coimbatore District Flower Traders’ Association on Saturday, urged the Corporation to set up a parking space near the market.

Mr. Nehru told reporters, “I had asked the Commissioner since ₹80 lakh have been invested for the market renovation, will there be profitable revenue for the Corporation? The Commissioner has stated that a rent of ₹17 lakh comes from this market. Construction [of markets] in two other locations is going on, which when the operation will beget ₹1 crore as rent.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the refurbished market has flooring, drains, compound wall, parking facility for 60 two-wheelers and toilet facilities.

According to the Corporation, the electrical room that was in a dilapidated condition on the southeast corner of the old market was demolished and a new room was built near the entrance facing the road where 32 separate meters have been connected.

According to the traders in the market, in 2022, Coimbatore District Flower Traders’ Association had sought shop allotment as per the seating order in the old market where there were 28 stalls and 144 platform shops. The association had sought rebuilding the EB room to avoid cutting down a tree for shifting it.

An official source said the work was carried out after the Corporation had cleared 21 thatched-roof shops encroaching on the market after the bylaws were updated. The source said, “Another association — Coimbatore District All Flower Traders Welfare Association — contributed ₹40 lakh under the Namakku Naame scheme and were allotted shops, but the other group didn’t contribute. A few shopowners who do not pay rent, encroach or dump flowers in the open spaces and rent out their allotments to third parties have not been allotted shops.”