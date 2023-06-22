Renovated Co-optex showroom inaugurated in Erode

June 22, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Vasantham Co-Optex showroom on Gandhiji Road, which was renovated at a cost of ₹60 lakh, was inaugurated here on Wednesday evening.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi inaugurated the showroom in the presence of Dharmendra Pratab Yadav, Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, K. Vivekanandan, Managing Director of Co-Optex, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and MLAs, E.V.K.S. Elangovan (Erode East), A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur) and C. Saraswathi (Modakkurichi).

The Minister said that Co-Optex, started in 1935, currently has 150 sales showroom across the country, and continues to improve the livelihood of weavers.

He said that 46 showrooms were renovated at a total cost of ₹13.35 crore in two years and added that the showroom at Erode at 2,200 sq ft was renovated at ₹60 lakh.

He said that showrooms in Chennai, Salem, Madurai and Tirunelveli were being renovated at ₹10 crore and work would be completed soon. The Minister said that handloom products were given discounts from 10% to 20% and asked people to avail the offer. People can purchase products online and the materials will be sent to their homes, he said.

Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Co-optex Chief General Manager Alok Babelay, General Managers R. Vasu (Export), A.P. Ravi (Marketing), Zonal Manager Nandakumar (Coimbatore) and other officials were present.