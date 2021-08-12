Renovated casualty ward of Lawley Hospital inaugurated

The refurbished casualty ward of the Lawley Hospital in Coonoor was inaugurated by Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya on Thursday.

The project, which cost ₹ 10 lakh, was funded by Kalyan Krishnamoorthy and his wife Soumya, of Coonoor.

In a press release, it was said that the refurbishment project was initiated on July 13. “The casualty unit will have two beds for emergency care, an examination / suturing bed, wheel chair, crash carts and trolleys,” the press release said.

The Lawley Hospital was inaugurated in 1914 by Sir Arthur Lawley, the then Governor of Madras. The hospital was considered to be the best equipped and among the most spacious in the Madras Presidency, the press release said. Recently, a six-bed dialysis unit was gifted to the hospital by the Rotary Club as well as an oxygen generator plant by ACT Grants.