Renovated anganwadis that impart Montessori education inaugurated in Kaveripattinam

February 05, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Collector K.M. Sarayu on Monday inaugurated two anganwadi buildings in Kaveripattinam, renovated by a private trust Amyga Foundation that has been imparting free Montessori-based English medium education in select anganwadis here in Kaveripattinam.

The two anganwadis in Therpatti and Maninagar villages of Kaveripattinam block were renovated at a cost of ₹8.25 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector lauded Amyga Foundation’s efforts and how the initiative has been well received by the parents and students. The initiative would enable access for children in rural areas in Krishnagiri to good infrastructure and “world-class” education free of cost, Ms. Sarayu said. She also urged the parents to send their wards to anganwadi regularly to benefit from this initiative.

The initiative is part of the Foundation’s collaboration with the Integrated Child Development Scheme and the School Education Department to impart free Montessori-based English medium education to around 250 children in Tamil Nadu (and 450 children in the country).

Besides Montessori materials and books, the Foundation deploys trained English-speaking teachers in each anganwadi to impart world-class education. Jointly funded by the Walvo Fluid Power India Private Limited, and the Interpump Group, Italy, the Foundation has constructed two new anganwadi buildings in Tamil Nadu and renovated 14 centres across the country, according to the charitable trust.

The Foundation is running 10 centres in Kaveripattinam block in collaboration with the School Education Department. Block education officers of Kaveripattinam, Venkatesh and Shefeeq Jaan; and trustees of Amyga Foundation Lakshmi Ramamurthy and M.R. Dharmarajan were present.

