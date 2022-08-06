Coimbatore

Renewable energy consumption up in State, says chairman of Indian Wind Power Association in Coimbatore

M Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE August 06, 2022 19:56 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:56 IST

Consumption of energy from renewable sources was high in the State on Friday-Saturday, according to K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of Indian Wind Power Association.

Almost 119 million units of electricity consumed from Friday to Saturday morning were generated from wind mills. Of the total installed capacity of 8,618 MW, 4,956 MW of wind energy was generated. Of the 5,583 MW of solar energy installed, 371 MW was solar energy generated (17.7 million units of consumption) and 21.5 million units came from hydro projects.

Mr. Kasthurirangaian said the winds are good except during the rains and the evacuation is also high. “There are no grid drops. There are only line failures due to overloading. The high evacuation seen this season will attract more investments to wind energy in the State,” he said.

According to A.D. Thirumoorthy, member of the State-level Renewable Energy Committee, States such as Karnataka have over 90 % of the electricity consumption coming from renewable sources. In Tamil Nadu, it was over 50 % on Friday-Saturday, which was the highest in the recent weeks.

