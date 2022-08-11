Rename railway station after Tiruppur Kumaran, family members write to PM

August 11, 2022 18:44 IST

On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, the family members of freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran has urged the Central Government to give his name to the Tiruppur railway station.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, P.D. Sadanandam, P.D. Sivanandham, P.S. Ganesan and N. Nirmal Raj, the descendants of Kumaran, urged the Centre to give the name of the freedom fighter to the railway station permanently.

Earlier, as a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations,’ the Salem Division of Southern Railway had given the name of Kumaran to the railway station for a brief period from July 18 to 23.

Mr. Nirmal Raj told The Hindu, as a mark of honour to the brave freedom fighter who died by holding the flag, the government should consider giving his name to the station as “Thiyagi Tiruppur Kumaran Railway Station.”

He also said that not only the family members, but also the entire district, takes pride if Kumaran’s name is given to the railway station. Along with a letter to Mr. Modi, they also wrote letters to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider their demand.