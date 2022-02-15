Renacon invests ₹100 crore in Perundurai

Renaatus Procon, an Erode-based company that is into manufacture of construction materials, is investing ₹100 crore at a plant that is coming up at Perundurai.

R. Selvasundaram, chairman of Renaatus Projects, and G. Suresh Kumar, Director (Marketing and Planning) of Renacon AAC Blocks, told The Hindu on Tuesday the company had two plants that make Renacon blocks - one at Arcot and another at Tirunelveli. The third plant coming at Perundurai would be commissioned next month. The existing plants were operating to full capacity already and the major markets now were Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“We are focusing on rural markets where there is a demand from all segments - hotels, industries and housing. Our next focus, after commissioning the Perundurai plant, is to explore opportunities in the northern States,” said Mr. Selvasundaram.

The market was growing with many customers moving to AAC blocks from conventional bricks or flyash bricks.

On the product side, the company was looking at developing more materials used in the construction sector. It was already into tile adhesives, ready plasters and putties.

“In 2021-22 we will cross annual turnover of ₹180 crore,” added Mr. Suresh Kumar.

The company also supplies for construction projects under government schemes.