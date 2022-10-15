Remove Kovai-Palakkad B-line track to avoid jumbo deaths: rail activists

R. Aishwaryaa
October 15, 2022 19:36 IST

As over 10 elephants died between Coimbatore and Palakkad stretch in the last four years, railway track B-line must be removed, said Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee (DRUCC) members.

A female adult elephant died allegedly after being hit by Vivek Express (Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh in Assam) on the B line at 3.15 am between Kanjikode and Walayar forests in Palakkad. A calf elephant was also injured, as per reports.

"Despite repeated requests from activists to remove the B Line that passes through the Vallaiyar forest and construct an elevated corridor near the A Line, the Palakkad Division has not taken any action. Southern Railway must ban running trains through B line at night to avoid elephant deaths and operate services through Palakkad, Pollachi and Podanur instead.

"In the stretch between Ettimadai and Palakkad, over 10 elephants were killed in by speeding trains in the last four years," said J Satish, a member.

Palakkad is 84 meters above sea level and Coimbatore is 432 meters above, so it is not possible to run trains at low speeds, according to some train operators. Alternatively, Railway authorities can limit operations, add more elevated corridors, build a new line outside the forests etc., to curb the deaths, DRUCC said.

R. Pandiyaraja,an RTI activist of Tenkasi, requested railway authorities and the Ministry to Artificial Intelligence-based devices with thermal sensors to detect and trace elephant movement near the tracks. It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department plans to install an AI-based warning system to prevent elephant fatalities on railway lines passing through the Madukkarai forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division.

