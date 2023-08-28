Removal of vast concrete flooring on the premises of Coimbatore North Railway Station raises eyebrows

August 28, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Removal of concrete flooring on a vast expanse by the Railways on the premises of Coimbatore North Railway Station, as part of the Vande Bharat Station Improvement Scheme, has apparently raised eyebrows of many.

“Complete removal of the flooring which is in a good condition for executing the scheme amounts to wasting taxpayers money. It is tantamount to extravagance,” Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan said.

Withdrawing the benefits given to senior citizens, purportedly for saving money, on the one hand and indulging in such “wasteful expenditure” defies reason, Mr. Natarajan said.

The flooring of the premises was strengthened with reinforced concrete only six months back, he said, calling for intervention by the Railways. The MP also demanded a proper investigation into the removal of the concrete flooring by the Railway engineering department.

It has come to light that a portion of the concrete flooring laid last year on the eastern side is being removed for landscaping purpose, under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Welcoming the move by the Railways to have new entrances on Eastern side (Power house road) and the Western side (from Mettupalayam road) to the Coimbatore North Railway station, R. Jayaraj, Member, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee said the extent of the concrete surface being dug up for gardening must be restricted keeping in mind the future requirements for parking of vehicles and easy movement of vehicles.

Creation of new passenger facilities like extension of foot over bridge, lift facility, elevation, toilets, waiting room and other development works in Coimbatore North Railway station is appreciable, C. Balasubramanian, Member, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said, emphasising that the Railway authorities must build additional platforms and increase the number of train operations for optimal utilisation of the facilities by passengers in large numbers.