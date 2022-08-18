Remote village in the Nilgiris gets electricity on Independence Day

A remote tribal village in the Nilgiris that was home to seven families was connected to the power grid for the first time on August 15.

The village, Anil Kaadu, located around ten km from Kotagiri town, had been without electricity till 2022. They had petitioned the District Collector, who had called for a meeting with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, the Forest Department, local civic body and the Revenue Department, to study the feasibility of getting the village connected to the power grid. During the meeting, officials said that laying the infrastructure required to take electricity to the village would be extremely difficult.

In a statement, the district administration said the Collector and the District Forest Officer decided to try their best to fulfil the demands of the villagers. The Collector also formed a joint committee from various government departments to come up with a plan to provide electricity to the village with ₹1.76 lakh being allocated for the effort.

To help the villagers pay their electricity bills online, arrangements were made with help from various NGOs to set up internet connections at the village while some organisations also provided wiring for the electrification work. The district administration said that on Independence Day, Halammal was the first person in the village to get a power connection to her house, with other houses soon to follow.