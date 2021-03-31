Remote hamlets in Erode not on the itinerary of candidates

With just four days left for the election campaign to end, the candidates are making all efforts to reach the maximum number of electors. However, there are four villages/settlements in the district that have not witnessed any election campaign.

No candidate has ever visited the Malliamman Durgham settlement (427 voters) in Kadambur Hills and Nandipuram settlement (55 voters) near Moyar valley inside Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Bhavanisagar constituency, Kuttaiyur (487 voters) and Kathirimalai (134 voters) villages in Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur constituency. However, the electors continue to exercise their democratic right during all the elections.

Malliamman Durgham settlement is located about nine km from a motorable road in Kadambur and the houses in the settlement got solar panels only in September 2018, which is 71 years after Independence. In the absence of road and basic amenities, more than 70 families have migrated to Kadambur, said M.K. Subramani (40), the first graduate from the hamlet.

“People come to the hamlet only to vote during elections,” he said.

S. Mohan Kumar, District Coordinator, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, said that it takes one whole day to reach the hamlet and return, on foot. Hence, candidates avoid visiting the area. Another tribal settlement is Nandipuram, which is located in the core zone of STR, where 18 families comprising 70 people reside. During the last local body elections a few party functionary visited them, he added.

Kuttaiyur is located in the TN-Karnataka border and could be reached only after traversing roads in Karnataka, and Kathirimalai could be reached only after trekking the nine-km forest road. V.P. Gunasekaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, said that no candidate had ever campaigned at Kathirimalai, while a few CPI functionaries had visited the villages during the Parliamentary election 2019.

When most of the electors in the district were used to campaign songs, drum beats, motorcycle rallies, sporting of flags of various political parties and candidates seeking votes along with supporters, the 1000-odd voters in these settlements had never witnessed an election campaign.