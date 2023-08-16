August 16, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tribal hamlets and remote areas in places, including Anamalai and Valparai, in Coimbatore are seeing very few medical camps as vehicles meant for Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) are allegedly being used for other purposes.

A tribal welfare association also alleged that a vehicle meant for picking up pregnant women from tribal settlements in the Anamalai block is not being used for the purpose.

V.S. Paramasivam, Coimbatore district president of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association, alleged that use of such vehicles for other purposes has been happening in the region for a very long time. The issue persists even after bringing it to the attention of the authorities, he alleged.

“The vehicle allotted for picking up pregnant women is used for transporting materials such as medicines to primary health centres. After using the vehicle for other purposes, fake records are made to show that it was used for picking up pregnant women,” he alleged.

He claimed that the issue was brought to the attention of the block medical officer of Anamalai and Pollachi Sub-Collector but no action was initiated. Many tribal settlements in Anamalai block are situated inside the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

The vehicles are meant for conducting medical camps in remote locations and each unit will have a fixed tour plan for a month. An MMU team comprises a medical officer, nurse, a lab technician and a driver. A monthly sum of about ₹20,000 is allotted for each vehicle to cover the fuel expense. Though these vans are supposed to have GPS to track its touring, the device is either defunct or not fixed in many vehicles.

A resident of a tribal hamlet near Valparai said the hospital-on-wheels facility did not come to their place for the past few months. There are more than 100 tribal hamlets in the Valparai region.

Mallan, resident of a settlement close to Pilloor dam, said the facility was coming to his settlement once in a month and drugs are given after conducting medical camp.

A Health Department official denied the allegations and said that the vehicles are being used for the intended purpose alone.

