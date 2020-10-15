Remand prisoner's death suspicious, say relatives

COIMBATORE

Suspecting something amiss in the death of a man from Dindigul in the Coimbatore Central Prison on Wednesday, his relatives submitted a petition against the prison authorities to the Coimbatore District Collector on Thursday.

Family members of J. Sureshraja (32) from Gandhipuram in Dindigul district said in the petition that they suspected that the prison authorities had a hand in the remand prisoner’s death.

The petition said he had served judicial remand in the prison for about 80 days from June, and signed at the Race Course police station for 15 days up to September 23 after getting bail in a criminal case.

The kin alleged that they could not contact him after September 25 and they were informed by the prison officials on Wednesday that he was not well. The officials called them again to tell them that he was being taken to a hospital. The relatives also alleged that the jail authorities told them that Sureshraja had tried to end his life by hanging himself.

The petitioners appealed to the Collector for a detailed investigation.

When contacted, the police said Sureshraja had been arrested for stealing two two-wheelers after he was released on bail, and he was remanded again in judicial custody. They said the prison authorities found him hanging on the prison premises on Wednesday. Relatives of Sureshraja contended that they were not aware that he was arrested and remanded again.

Counselling for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.