Remand prisoner who escaped from CMCH arrested

April 24, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau The Race Course police have arrested a remand prisoner who escaped from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where he was admitted due to COVID-19 infection, in January last year. The police said that G. Gajendran, 50, a native of Arisipalayam in Salem district, was arrested from a place near Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Saturday. Gajendran was arrested by the police on charges of setting ablaze tyres and waste materials in front of four temples in Coimbatore in July 2020. According to the police, he burnt waste materials in front of the Mahaliamman temple on NH Road at Five Corner junction, and three Vinayagar temples outside the main entrance of Coimbatore railway station, at Kottaimedu and at Nallampalayam within the limits of Coimbatore District Police. He was arrested on July 19, 2020 and the police had stated that he was not affiliated to any political party or organisation. Gajendran was admitted to CMCH on January 27, 2022 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He escaped from the hospital in the early hours of January 28, following which a grade-I police constable, who was security duty at the ward, was placed under suspension. The Race Course police were on the lookout for Gajendran, against whom another case was registered. The police received specific information that Gajendran was staying at Pullukkadu near Ukkadam and he was arrested on Saturday. He was produced before a magistrate who sent him to judicial remand in the central prison here.