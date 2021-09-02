Remand prisoner lodged at Avinashi sub-jail dies

A remand prisoner lodged at Avinashi sub-jail in Tiruppur district, died on Wednesday allegedly due to an illness.

Police sources said on Thursday that Kattichami (40) was arrested by the Coimbatore District Police in Mettupalayam under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and was subsequently remanded in judicial custody at the Avinashi sub-jail on August 30. A diabetic, his health condition allegedly worsened on Wednesday morning, following which the jail authorities took him to the Government Hospital, Avinashi for a medical check-up. His blood sugar level was found to be high and the doctors referred him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment, according to the sources.

However, Kattichami’s health further deteriorated in the evening and he was again taken to the Avinashi Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the police sources said. His body was kept at the hospital for an autopsy.