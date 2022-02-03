Remand prisoner found dead Coimbatore Central Prison

COIMBATORE

03 February 2022 18:24 IST

A 38-year-old remand prisoner was found dead in his cell at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Thursday.

The police said that B. Sakthivel, a native of Vellakovil in Tiruppur district, was arrested in January 2021 for his alleged involvement in a murder case that was reported in December 2020.He had been serving judicial remand in Coimbatore Central Prison since then.

The prison authorities shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

