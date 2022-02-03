Coimbatore

Remand prisoner found dead Coimbatore Central Prison

A 38-year-old remand prisoner was found dead in his cell at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Thursday.

The police said that B. Sakthivel, a native of Vellakovil in Tiruppur district, was arrested in January 2021 for his alleged involvement in a murder case that was reported in December 2020.He had been serving judicial remand in Coimbatore Central Prison since then.

The prison authorities shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)


