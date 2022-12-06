Relocated Ambedkar’s statue unveiled near Sundar Lodge in Erode

December 06, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various Dalit outfits paying respect to B. R. Ambedkar’s statue circle on his death anniversary in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The statue of Ambedkar was unveiled at its new location Sundar Lodge Junction on Tuesday.

The Highway Department shifted the statue from Hanging Garden to facilitate Railway Over Bridge (ROB) work at Mulluvadi Gate.

The statue was moved to Sundar Lodge Junction, which is about 100 metres away from the present place. The district administration was instructed to complete the work before December 6, the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

Salem District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, Mayor A. Ramachandran, functionaries of various Dalit outfits and political parties garlanded the statue of Ambedkar.

