Religious fervour marks Christmas celebrations

ERODE
Religious fervour and gaiety marked Christmas celebrations as people attended special prayers in churches adhering to COVID-19 norms here on Friday.
To mark the birth of Jesus Christ, special masses were conducted at CSI Brough Memorial Church at Panneerselvam Junction on Thursday midnight in which hundreds of people participated with family members.
Due to the pandemic, the crowd was less than usual, as special prayers and the mass were conducted from 11.30 p.m. on Thursday till the early hours of Friday.
On Friday, mass were conducted from 5 a.m. to 6.30 a.m. and from 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. after which the participants exchanged greetings. People wearing masks were allowed to enter the premises and hand sanitisers were given to them. They were asked to ensure personal distancing while on the church premises and adhere to the norms. Likewise, special prayers were held across churches in the district on Friday.
Many commercial establishments, bakeries and restaurants were seen decorated with lights as workers exchanged Christmas greetings with the customers.
