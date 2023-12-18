Relief materials from Coimbatore sent to flood-hit Tirunelveli

December 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district administration on Monday sent 1.3 tonnes of essential supplies, including biscuits, milk products, water packets and bread, to assist in Tirunelveli’s flood relief efforts. The Sulur Air Force base facilitated the airlift of these relief materials.

In addition to this, the Air Force has deployed a medium-lift helicopter and advanced light helicopter ‘Dhruv’ for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in Tuticorin District. The helicopters will operate from Madurai in coordination with the civic authorities. “Due to poor weather conditions, distribution of relief materials will take place on Tuesday,” a Defence spokesperson said.

Furthermore, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has deployed 12 dewatering pumps, which were used in Chennai during the recent floods, to address waterlogging in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari caused by torrential rains.

“We have sent the pumps to the southern districts in need and are assessing if any other relief materials are required,” said Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

