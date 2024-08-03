ADVERTISEMENT

Relief materials dispatched for displaced people in Wayanad district

Updated - August 03, 2024 10:42 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 10:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur district administration mobilised and sent relief materials to relief camps housing people displaced by landslide in Wayanad in Kerala. Photo: Special arrangement.

The Tiruppur district administration, on Saturday night, dispatched relief materials loaded in two vehicles for the displaced people in Wayanad district in Kerala.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan flagged off the vehicles in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, and Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The relief materials consisted of 38,000 biscuit packets, 1300 milk powder packets, 330 bedsheets, 300 towels, 1400 t-shirts, 300 lungis, 800 nighties., 500 napkins, 2000 face masks, 3500 tooth brushes, 2000 shampoos, and 250 dresses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

avalanche/landslide

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US