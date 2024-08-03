Relief materials dispatched for displaced people in Wayanad district

The Tiruppur district administration, on Saturday night, dispatched relief materials loaded in two vehicles for the displaced people in Wayanad district in Kerala.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan flagged off the vehicles in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, and Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The relief materials consisted of 38,000 biscuit packets, 1300 milk powder packets, 330 bedsheets, 300 towels, 1400 t-shirts, 300 lungis, 800 nighties., 500 napkins, 2000 face masks, 3500 tooth brushes, 2000 shampoos, and 250 dresses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.