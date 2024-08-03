Relief materials dispatched for displaced people in Wayanad district

The Tiruppur district administration, on Saturday night, dispatched relief materials loaded in two vehicles for the displaced people in Wayanad district in Kerala.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan flagged off the vehicles in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, and Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The relief materials consisted of 38,000 biscuit packets, 1300 milk powder packets, 330 bedsheets, 300 towels, 1400 t-shirts, 300 lungis, 800 nighties., 500 napkins, 2000 face masks, 3500 tooth brushes, 2000 shampoos, and 250 dresses.