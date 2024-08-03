GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Relief materials dispatched for displaced people in Wayanad district

Published - August 03, 2024 10:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Tiruppur district administration mobilised relief materials which were sent to relief camps housing people displaced by landslide in Wayanad in Kerala. Photo: Special arrangement.

The Tiruppur district administration mobilised relief materials which were sent to relief camps housing people displaced by landslide in Wayanad in Kerala. Photo: Special arrangement.

The Tiruppur district administration, on Saturday night, dispatched relief materials loaded in two vehicles for the displaced people in Wayanad district in Kerala.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan flagged off the vehicles in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, and Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The relief materials consisted of 38,000 biscuit packets, 1300 milk powder packets, 330 bedsheets, 300 towels, 1400 t-shirts, 300 lungis, 800 nighties., 500 napkins, 2000 face masks, 3500 tooth brushes, 2000 shampoos, and 250 dresses.

Related Topics

avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.