Reliance Retail buys Shri Kannan Departmental Stores

Coimbatore

05 March 2020 23:44 IST

Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, had acquired 100 % equity share capital of Shri Kannan Departmental Store Private Limited (SKDS) for ₹152.5 crore.

In a communication dated March 4 to the stock exchanges, Reliance said it has acquired 7,86,191 equity shares, representing 100 % of the equity share capital of SKDS. Shri Kannan operates 29 stores with a retail area of more than six lakh sq.ft in Coimbatore and nearby areas. It is in the business of retailing fruits, vegetables, dairy, staples, home and personal care, and general merchandise. The investment will strengthen the Reliance group’s retail operations and presence in Tamil Nadu and enable further new commerce and retail initiatives.

According to the statement, SKDS reported revenue of ₹415 crore and net profit of ₹2 crore in 2018-19.

Advertising

Advertising

“No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment,” it said.