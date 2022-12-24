ADVERTISEMENT

Release white paper on the functioning of Tangedco: Annamalai

December 24, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should release a white paper on the functioning of the Tangedco, BJP State president K. Annamalai said here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government has not been utilising the wind and solar power capacity to its full potential in the State and alleged that coal was imported to get a commission from private companies. Because of substandard equipment in power plants, the Tangedco has been running with a huge debt burden.

Responding to a question on the subsidy for LPG cylinders, the BJP leader claimed, “In 2014, only 67% of the households used gas cylinders.. But in 2022, nearly 99.3 % of households have gas connections.”

