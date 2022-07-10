Release water for lower Bhavani ayacut areas: farmers

The lower Bhavani farmers’ welfare association has appealed to the State government to release water from the Keezh Bhavani reservoir for lower Bhavani ayacut areas.

According to S. Nallasamy, president of the association, water storage at the reservoir is more than 19 tmc as against the total capacity of 32.8 tmc. The catchment areas for the reservoir are receiving heavy rainfall and the reservoir is expected to reach full capacity level. Water was released from it on April 25 for Kodiveri and on June 16 for Kalingarayan ayacut areas. However, the Lower Bhavani ayacut areas did not get water.

He urged the government to expedite desilting works and release water for the Lower Bhavani ayacut area farmers on August 1. The government should make an announcement in this regard at the earliest, he added.