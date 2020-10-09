Release of special cover marks World Post Day

C.R. Ramakrishnan (centre), Director Postal Services, Western Region (Tamil Nadu), releasing a special postal cover in Coimbatore on Friday.

Coimbatore

09 October 2020 23:12 IST

It commemorates the service rendered by postmen during COVID-19

The Department of Post, Western Region, released a special cover here to mark World Post Day on Friday.

According to a press release, the special cover commemorates the service rendered by postmen during COVID-19. It is a foiled and embossed cover with ₹ 5 stamp and special cancellation. Priced at ₹ 50 a cover, it is sold at the philately bureau at Coimbatore Head Post Office and 14 philately counters in the western districts of the State. The Department has printed 1,500 covers.

For one week from Friday, programmes will be organised to create awareness about postal products and services in the western region of the State. There will be campaigns on postal life insurance, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and an Aadhaar camp.

Advertising

Advertising