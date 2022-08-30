Release of Bilkis Bano case convicts has shocked the conscience of the nation: K. Balakrishnan

‘Rape and murder convicts, proven guilty in multiple courts, are prematurely released by the BJP government’

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
August 30, 2022 07:42 IST

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan addressing the media in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

The release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case has shocked the conscience of the nation and is indicative of the BJP’s customary support to rape convicts everywhere, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said here on Monday.

“On the one hand, Left intellectuals and activists have been incarcerated on the foisted Bima Koregaon case for over three years, and on the other, rape and murder convicts, proven guilty in multiple courts, are prematurely released by the BJP government,” he said, addressing the media.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, proposed by the Centre, would render electricity an expensive amenity. It would put an end to the subsidies received by the poor and farmers.  Hence, the Bill should immediately be dropped.

Support our reporting.
He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to reverse the increase in power tariff and property tax. The Centre was forcing the State governments to increase tariffs. But the States must refrain from such hikes.

On the demolition of houses on water porambokeland, Mr. Balakrishnan said, “This inhuman act was being carried out on the orders of the Madras High Court. Officials are given a 15-day deadline to demolish homes built by people. Even courts and the houses of judges are constructed on water poramboke. Who will pass orders to demolish the courts and the houses of judges?” Mr. Balakrishnan asked.  

He urged the government to provide alternative dwelling units before undertaking the demolition. 

