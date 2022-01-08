Release life convicts who have completed 10 years in jail, say activists in Coimbatore

MJK founder and Nagapattinam MLA M. Thamimun Ansari led the protest, which the saw the participation of leaders from several other organisations

Members of various political parties and organisations, under the leadership of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), staged a protest in Coimbatore on Saturday, demanding the release of life convicts who have completed 10 years in prison.

MJK founder and Nagapattinam MLA M. Thamimun Ansari, led the protest, which saw the participation of leaders and members of Kongu Ilaignar Peravai, Mukkulathor Pulipadai, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Viduthalai Tamil Puligal and the May 17 Movement.

Mr. Ansari wanted the State government to implement the recommendations of the committee it appointed for the premature release of convicts. “The government should take immediate steps to release life convicts who have completed 10 years without considering their religion, caste, type of case or political affiliation. They include the likes of Perarivalan, Muslim convicts and those belonging to the Sangh Parivar,” he said.

The organisers of the protest, held on Huzur Road in Coimbatore, said that the agitation will be taken to the next level if the demand is not met in 100 days.