Release June salary of health workers: AITUC

Erode

28 July 2021 21:50 IST

Members of the Erode District Medical Department Workers Association, affiliated to AITUC, have urged the district administration to take steps to release their June month salary that is yet to be paid to them.

In an email to the District Collector, association president S. Chinnasamy said that 200 multi-purpose health workers, including lab technicians, data entry operators and general nursing, were appointed by the District Health Society for a monthly salary ranging from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 14,000 at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai. The email said that during COVID-19 pandemic, they risked their lives and performed their duties. “But the salary for the month of June is yet to be paid causing hardship to the workers and their families”, the email said.

The email urged the administration to take necessary steps to ensure the workers receive their salary by fifth of every month.

