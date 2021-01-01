Release grant to Avinashilingam deemed university: MP

P.R. Natarajan, MP, has written to the Union Minister of Human Resource Development demanding release of grant for the Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education for Women, a deemed university.

In his letter recently, Mr. Natarajan said the university had not paid in full the retirement benefits to those faculty who retired recently. In a few cases, it had withheld commuted value of pension and 50% gratuity and for a few pensions, it had commuted pension based on the Sixth Pay Commission and not the Seventh.

A few of the faculty and retirees had received zero percentage salary and pension respectively for July 2020 and for October and November 2020 they had received 75% of what they ought to receive.

When the faculty and retirees took up the issue with the university management, they were told that the Ministry had not released sufficient funds.

Mr. Natarajan said he would like to point that the university being an one of a kind institution offering education for girls, it would be forced to become a self-supporting institution and that would mean increase in cost of education.

The Minister should, therefore intervene immediately by taking steps to release the required funds to safeguard the future of thousands of girls. Besides, he should also take steps to covert it into an MHRD-sponsored institution so that it continued to receive grants.