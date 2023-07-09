Release 37 Muslim prisoners in a month or face protest at the Secretariat, says TMMK

July 09, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) president and Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to release within a month 37 Muslims jailed for more than 20 years in the State.

If they were not released, the Muslim community would be forced to stage a protest in front of the Secretariat, he said.

Addressing a huge gathering of Muslims, including a large number of women, at a protest held near the Central Jail, Prof. Jawahirullah expressed disgust over what he described as the “raw deal” to the Muslim prisoners vis-a-vis other life convicts in deciding on premature release. The release of the Muslim life convicts was a poll promise of the DMK because of which the entire community supported the party, he said.

While 17 of these prisoners were convicted in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blast case, the others were convicted in murder cases of communal nature from 1987 to 1995.

“Muslims in Tamil Nadu will continue to support the government if it releases the Justice Authinathan Committee report on the premature release of life convicts and acts on its recommendations,” Prof. Jawahirullah said.

According to him, unlike some other parties, the TMMK had stood by the DMK, even after it was denied a chance to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in the larger interests of the country and the State and paved the way for its thumping victory. “We are not asking for mercy or favour, but for human rights,” the TMMK leader said.

It was after persistent demands made in the Assembly by himself and the general secretary of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Manapparai MLA P. Abdul Samad that the DMK government agreed to consider the case of the 37 prisoners and formed the Justice Audhinathan Committee.

Lok Sabha Members of Coimbatore and Tiruppur P.R. Natarajan of CPI(M) and K. Subbarayan of the CPI, and K. Ramakrishnan, leader of the Thandhai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, also spoke.

Mr. Abdul Samad said Muslims were not demanding any exclusive right but only what was enshrined in the Constitution for all citizens. “The 37 prisoners and their families have faced grave injustice and have to be released,” he said.

