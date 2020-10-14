‘Relay Kollampalayam bypass road before onset of monsoon’

Erode

14 October 2020 23:16 IST

The delay in relaying Kollampalayam bypass road that was dug for various works is affecting the residents and road users who say that monsoon will turn the road condition to worse.

The road connects Erode Main Road near Railway Colony Municipal Higher Secondary School with Karur Bypass Road.The Corporation had in March this year begun underground sewerage scheme works and later water pipelines were laid for the dedicated water supply scheme. Later on, house service connections were also given and the condition of the road turned from bad to worse. Though all the works were completed in July, tar-topping the road is yet to be done in the stretch affecting the motorists and residents.

“Gravels protrude from the road surface making it difficult for us to operate our vehicles”, said M. Sharath of Solar. He said that the trench on one side of the road was not closed properly as vehicles from Karur Bypass Road to Kollampalayam faced much hardship. “The road had turned completely non-motorable”, he said and expressed fear that the ensuing monsoon would turn the condition of the road to be much worse.

Since four-wheelers were allowed to use the stretch from the school to bypass road, two-wheelers found it difficult in operating their vehicles leading to frequent traffic congestion. “The road is very narrow and four-wheelers should not be allowed to use the stretch”, said another motorist S. Ram of Pudur. When rain water stagnates on the damaged road, operating two-wheelers is a challenging one, he said and wanted relaying works to be done before the onset of the monsoon.