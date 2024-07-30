Relatives refuse to receive body of Tangedco worker

The family of a Tangedco worker who died by electrocution on Monday refused to receive his body and demanded compensation and action against a senior Tangedco official.

Bharathi (32) of Salem district, a Tangedco employee at Salaipudur in Kodumudi union, was electrocuted while fixing a power outage at Othakadai area. He was taken to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi, where he died.

On Tuesday, relatives gathered outside the hospital and demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh and a government job for the deceased’s wife. They also sought action against the official and refused to receive the body. Tangedco staff also joined the protest. Efforts by Tangedco officials and police personnel failed to pacify them.

