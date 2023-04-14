Relatives of deceased jawan stage road roko in Salem demanding military honours

April 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Salem

The relatives of the deceased jawan, who was killed in a firing incident inside Punjab’s Bathinda military station in the wee hours of Wednesday, staged a road roko and refused to accept the body demanding military honours for him. After hours of negotiations, they finally accepted the body on Friday evening.

The jawan, R. Kamalesh (24), is a native of Panankadu near Nangavalli in Salem district, and joined the Indian Army in 2019. On Friday afternoon, his body was brought to Salem from Coimbatore airport in an ambulance.

On seeing the ambulance, his relatives and local people blocked the vehicle at Nangavalli - Jalakandapuram Road near the Nangavalli bus stand. They demanded that the body be brought in a military vehicle and urged higher officials to pay respects to the deceased person. Besides, they also demanded military or State honours for him.

The police and revenue officials talked with them for more than three hours and explained that at the airport itself, military honour was provided. As the investigation is pending regarding the firing incident, State honour could not be provided.

Based on the talks, the villagers and relatives agreed to receive the body and buried it in the village. The Mettur sub-division police and revenue officials paid their respects to the deceased jawan.