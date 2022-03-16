Relatives demand action against traffic SI for man’s death in Salem

Stating that their 27-year-old son ended his life after his auto rickshaw was confiscated by a traffic Sub-Inspector, the parents and relatives of the victim gathered in front of Salem Collectorate here on Wednesday demanding action against the SI .

On March 12, Santhosh Kumar of Pudur village in Kondalampatti was driving his commercial auto near the Kondalampatti roundabout when the SI intercepted the vehicle. The police reportedly registered a case against him for drunk driving and seized the auto.

Upset over the incident, Santhosh Kumar set himself on fire in front of the police on the road. He was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital with 80% burns. He died on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the parents and relatives of Santhosh Kumar gathered in front of the Collectorate. The victim’s mother Pushpa told the media that though Santhosh Kumar told the police that his mother and brother Ashok would come to the spot and pay the fine, SI Kittu refused to do it. “Santhosh Kumar even fell on his feet, but he kicked my son and moved away”, she said.

She alleged that the police remained as mere spectators when her son took the extreme step. “Until action is taken against the SI, we will not receive the body”, she said. Based on the advise of senior police officials, they submitted a petition to the Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector, who assured them of action after inquiry.

Later, a postmortem was conducted and the relatives received the body in the evening and left the hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).