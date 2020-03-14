Relatives allege foul play in woman’s death

Alleging foul play in the death of a 26-year-old woman, relatives refused to accept the body and staged a protest at the District Headquarters and Hospital here on Friday. In her complaint to the Vellode Police Station, the woman’s mother Poongodi said that her daughter P. Sathya alias Sarathambal of Nanjanapuram was married to K. Satheesh of Raja Nagar in Perundurai for five years and the couple has two daughters. She said that due to frequent disputes, her daughter visited her house often and she would pacify and sent her back.

On Thursday, she received a text message in English from her daughter. Since she does not know English, she took it to her neighbour who read the message that said “my husband is responsible for death”. She rushed to her daughter’s house near Perundurai Railway Station and found her dead. Her son-in-law told her that Sathya had committed suicide.

On Friday, Poongodi and her relatives refused to accept the body and staged a protest. They demanded action against persons responsible for her daughter’s death. Town DSP Raju held talks with the protesters. Later, relatives left to meet the Revenue Divisional Officer Murugesan. After the RDO promised to take action based on the post-mortem report, relatives accepted the body. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. Those with a suicidal tendencies can contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.