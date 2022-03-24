Relatives allege foul play in man’s death in Anthiyur

Alleging that the 36-year-old man from Gobichettipalayam was beaten to death by four persons, parents and relatives of the victim staged a protest outside the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai on Wednesday evening.

The Anthiyur police received information that the body of a man was found in a sewage channel near the Tasmac shop at Tavittupalayam. The victim was identified as Satheesh, an auto driver from Vellalapalayam in Gobichettipalayam taluk. The body was sent to the Government Hospital at Anthiyur. The victim’s parents and relatives said that they suspected foul play in the death of Satheesh.

They said he came from Gobichettipalayam to Anthiyur in his autorickshaw. At the roundabout at Anthiyur, he avoided a collision with a two-wheeler that was driven by a youth. Angered by it, the youth and his friends attacked Satheesh in which he sustained injuries. Later, he was found dead, they alleged and wanted the attackers arrested.

The police shifted the body to Perundurai hospital for post-mortem. But the relatives demanded the arrest of the attackers and refused for a post-mortem. The police held talks with them and assured them that action would be taken based on the post-mortem report. Later, post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives.