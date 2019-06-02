Relatives allege foul play in Govt. nurse’s death

A nurse attached to the Government Hospital, Palladam, was found hanging in her husband’s house near Sulur late on Saturday. The relatives of the deceased have raised suspicion over the cause of the death of the woman, aged 24. They did not allow her in-laws to move out from the house seeking an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) into the death.

The police said that the nurse, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar near Sulur, was found hanging in her room by her 30-year-old husband around 10 p.m. on Saturday. After informed about the death, parents and relatives of the woman from Dindigul came to Sulur. They had arguments with the woman’s husband and in-laws. They also did not allow the police to shift the body to the hospital.

Later, the body was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) around 10.45 a.m. on Sunday after the police held talks with them. However, the relatives staged a road blockade in front of the CMCH seeking RDO inquiry into the death and to book the in-laws for dowry harassment. They were removed by the police.

The All Women Police Station, Perur, have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC in connection with the nurse’s death.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050.