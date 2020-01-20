Rekla race brings festive mood to Navakkarai

Navakkarai near Madukkarai in Coimbatore got into a festive mood on Sunday as the village hosted the fourth edition of rekla race that saw the participation of 400 rekla carts and their riders.

Organised by the Navakkarai Rekla Race Club, the event was inaugurated by Kinathukadavu MLA A. Shanmugam.

The race was held on the road between K.K Chavadi and Navakkarai and traffic was regulated for the event from 7.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S. P. Velumani watched the race on Sunday afternoon. Organisers said that bullock carts were brought from Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and Palakkad for the race.

According to A. Udaykumar, who is part of Navakkarai Rekla Race Club, races were held in two categories - 200 metre and 300 metre.

Prizes

He said that first prize winners in the two categories were awarded three cents of land each at Kinathukkadavu. The organisers also gave 30 consolation prizes in the 200 metre category and 20 consolation prizes in the 300 metre category. Organisers added that no untoward incidents were reported during the race.